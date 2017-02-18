Boise woman accused of running into traffic naked while holding a baby

A Boise woman is accused of running into rush hour traffic naked while holding a baby.

Around 8:00 a.m. this morning Boise Police were called to W. State and N. Arthur Street after receiving reports that a naked woman was running in the street while holding a child. According to police, callers reported having to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting the woman and the child.

When officers arrived on scene they found Crystal L. Knapek, 40, of Boise. Police tell 6 On Your Side after attempting to speak with Knapek they determined that the child was in danger and had to physically restrain the suspect to safely take the child.

Knapek was taken to hospital for evaluation before being arrested. After leaving the hospital she was booked into the Ada County Jail. Knapek is charged with felony injury to a child, resisting and obstructing officers and being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public place.

The child was placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.