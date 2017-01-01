Boise Welcome in 2017 with the Idaho Potato Drop

BOISE, Idaho - Boise is getting ready to ring in 2017. The ‘Glowtato’ is up and at the stroke of midnight it will be coming down with a shower of fireworks behind it. It's the fourth year Boise has welcomed the new year by dropping the famous crop. But the party is about a lot more than just potatoes, beyond the celebration, there is giving. The rise of the ‘Glowtato’ is sponsored by the Avenues For Hope Campaign. Their mission is to fight homelessness. They are handing out glowing necklaces and encouraging people to help. By texting the word “housing” to 50555. Your $10 donation will help over 40 non-profits from around the state.

"The service organizations that we're raising money for are there to help these people to provide the appropriate supportive services to help people have a hand up and become self-sufficient again," explained Gerald hunter President of The Idaho Housing and Finance Association.