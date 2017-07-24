Boise Valley Riders Motorcycle Club escorts Rainbow Gold Campers

BOISE, Idaho - 36 children between the ages of six and 12 have arrived at Camp Rainbow Gold, receiving a special send off this morning with a motorcycle escort.

The Boise Valley Riders Motorcycle Club accompanied the bus from Boise to the camp near Bellevue.

Sunday is the first day of the youth oncology camp, that gives kids fighting cancer a fun summer adventure filled with horseback riding and other fun activities all for free.

Campers also became honorary members of the motorcycle club Sunday morning receiving their own biker names and sweatshirts.

"Literally it's hell for what these kids go through with their chemo treatments and watching a 17-year-old son go through it I can't imagine what it would be like to go through it with a younger child," Boise Valley Riders Motorcycle Club President Jim Scanlon.

"It's just a really good experience to be able to hangout with all the people who have been in the same situation as you, and I just love seeing everybody just always really happy and having so much fun," said 12-year-old camper Alexia Rowley.

More than 300 other bikers were scheduled to meet up with the campers in Bellevue, where they will throw a picnic for the campers then escort them the rest of the way to Cathedral Pines.

On Friday, they'll ride together back to Boise.