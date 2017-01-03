Boise TSA finds handgun in passenger's carry-on

BOISE, ID - Transportation Security Administration officers at the Boise Airport stopped a male passenger from bringing a Smith and Wesson .380 semiautomatic pistol onto a flight to Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.
The passenger was stopped about 7:45 a.m. at the security checkpoint when a TSA officer, who was conducting routine screening of travelers’ carry-on property, saw the image of a firearm on the x-ray screen,” according to TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers.
TSA notified the Boise Police Department and a police officer removed the firearm from the security checkpoint. The firearm was unloaded and the passenger was not cited
“Situations where passengers bring firearms to the TSA security checkpoints are becoming far too common across the nation. TSA urges the public to use extreme care when preparing to fly, and to make sure they know what is in each bag,” said Andy Coose, TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Idaho. “Firearms present a hazard onboard aircraft and it is much greater in the air than on the ground. Passengers should be aware and pack accordingly. Failure to do so will result in a serious fine or civil penalty.”
This is the first firearm discovered by TSA at the Boise Airport so far this year.
TSA officers in Boise found eighteen firearms in passengers’ carry-ons in 2016, up from fourteen in 2015.
Firearms, ammunition, firearm parts and realistic replicas of firearms are always prohibited in carry-on baggage. However, these items can be transported in checked baggage, provided the traveler declares them to the airline during the ticket counter check-in process.
Firearms in checked baggage must be unloaded and stored in a locked, hard-sided container. TSA urges passengers to contact their airline for specific firearm and ammunition policies, and to check local laws related to the carrying and transport of firearms.
In addition to the possibility of facing local or state criminal charges, TSA reserves the right to levy a civil penalty of up to $7,500 for bringing a dangerous weapon -- like a firearm -- to the checkpoint. Each penalty is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.