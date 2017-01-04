Boise trash, recycling collections delayed due to snow, poor road conditions

BOISE, ID - Officials for Republic Services, the trash and recycling contractor for the City of Boise, say trash and recycling collections may be slow of delayed, due to the heavy snow and poor road conditions in Boise area.
“If trash and/or recycling for any customer is not collected as scheduled, customers should leave their carts out for service,” said Boise City Public Works Department spokesman Colin Hickman. “Republic Services will work diligently to collect all trash and recycling this week and plans to work Saturday to ensure all trash and recycling are collected this week despite the weather and road conditions. These delays may also affect Christmas tree collection.”
Additionally, the household hazardous waste collection site at Fire Station No. 14 on South Five Mile Road will be closed Wednesday, he added
Customers are encouraged to check curbitboise.org for service updates.