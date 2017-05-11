Boise River flows to increase to 9,500 cfs next week

The surging Boise River is about to go even higher.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be upping flow rates to around 9,500 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge by next week. The increased flows will start on Monday when they will go up by 300 CFS and continue on Tuesday when they go up another 300 CFS.

The Ada County Department of Emergency Management is urging everyone to stay away from the Boise River for the foreseeable future adding that advice is strictly for the public's safety. On its website the department says the danger is real and isn't going anywhere anytime soon:

"These high river flows and the flood potential have created a very serious situation. And it’s not over yet. We possibly have another 45-60 days of this event. We want to keep you safe and need your cooperation to do that."