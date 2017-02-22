Boise River flows expected to flood Greenbelt

BOISE, ID - With the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increasing Boise River flows from Lucky Peak Dam this week, Boise Parks and Recreation is anticipating areas of flooding on the Boise Greenbelt.

“Officials say we can expect to see river flows reaching 6,000 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge by Friday afternoon. As water levels rise in the coming days, the potential for flooding on certain sections of the Greenbelt increases,” said Boise Parks and Rrecreation spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton.

Officials are warning Greenbelt users that the following pathways are often covered with standing water when Boise River flows increase to 6,000 cfs:



--Between mile marker 2.6 SE and 3.7 SE near the Cottonwood Apartments to the powerline corridor along Parkcenter Boulevard; the pedestrian-only Bethine Church River Trail

--Between mile marker .08 SE and 1.4 SE at Logger Creek located under the Parkcenter Bridge

--The Main Street tunnel near Esther Simplot Park

Boise Parks and Recreation says it’s closely monitoring the situation.

Greenbelt users are asked to use caution and be prepared for the possibility of periodic closures.

City staff will begin posting signs to warn pedestrians and cyclists about hazardous conditions on affected pathways, Shelton said.

