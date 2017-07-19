Boise River floating season will have latest start on record

BOISE, ID - With a hard closing date on Labor Day, the time left to float the Boise River is dwindling.

The Boise River remains closed as flows are still too high to safely allow recreation on the water.

At 1800 CFS, the river is flowing much too quickly to navigate with your hands on an inner tube, Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said.

July 15 was the latest opening on record, until now.

Koberg said he is hopeful there will be a float season this year and hopes to make an announcement for an opening date soon.

Koberg said they will not extend the float season past the official Labor Day closing date.