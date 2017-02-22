Boise Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday night on the 2100 block of Broadway.

It happened just before 7:00 p.m.

Police say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. They describe the suspect as a tall, dark-skinned man, with a thin build. They say he was wearing a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Boise Police are unsure if this robbery is connected to the two robberies that took place on Monday.

If you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.