Boise Police on scene at Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Boise

BOISE, ID - Update: Boise Police say the subject holed up inside the Red Lion Hotel is possibly armed and parts of the hotel have now been evacuated.

Dozens of Boise Police cars surround the Red Lion Hotel in Downtown Boise. Hotel employees tell 6 On Your Side that the situation started around 8 A.M. Saturday morning.

According to police, there is a subject holed up in a room at the hotel. Police negotiators, a mobile sub-station and an armored car are on scene. It is unknown if the subject is armed.

As of noon on Saturday, the hotel has not been evacuated, but SWAT has moved in on the top floor.

