Boise Police: Male juvenile responsible for vandalism at refugee-owned business

Boise Police say charges are pending against a male juvenile following an act of vandalism at a refugee-owned business.

Police say the juvenile is responsible for damaging a car and scratching a racial slur into it at a business near the corner of 35th and State. We spoke with the owner of Kibrom's Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant who confirmed to 6 On Your Side his wife's car was the one damaged.

Police have not identified the juvenile and say their investigation has been sent to the Ada County Juvenile Court.

This was just one of two acts of vandalism against refugee-owned restaurants last week.

Someone also wrote a hateful message on the sidewalk outside The Goodness Place restaurant. That incident was caught by security cameras. Police ask anyone with information to give them a call at 343-COPS.