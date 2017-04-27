Boise Police looking for stolen $22,000 rifle

BOISE, ID - Boise Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen rifle which, with its scope and case, is valued at $22,000.

Early last Sunday morning (April 23rd), someone smashed a truck window in the 3500 block of North Cole Road and stole the weapon.

It’s described as a JP Enterprises 6.5 MM Creed More LRP07 rifle which was mounted with a Leopold Mark 6 scope, Knight vision goggles, and more.

If you know who stole the rifle or know where it is, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers

You can leave a web tip at 343COPS.Com ... you can use the free app, P3! (You can get the app on ITunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar) ... or you can call 208-343-COPS (2677)

You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.

