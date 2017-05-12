Boise Police looking for missing teenager

UPDATE: Autumn has been found and reunited with her family.
Original Story:
Boise Police officers are looking for 13-year-old girl. Autumn was last seen at 3:00 p.m. near Hillside Junior High School.
She is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing about 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the words "rock me" on it, and black pants. She may not be wearing the glasses she is wearing in the picture.
If you have any information that may help BPD find Autumn and get her safely back to her family, please call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.