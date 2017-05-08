Boise Police looking for donation jar thief

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 45°
COURTESY: Boise Police Department
BOISE, ID - Boise Police detectives are investigating a theft that took place about 3:30 a.m. Monday at a convenience store near State Street and Jennie Lane.
Surveillance video shows a man walking into the store and looking around -- before taking a jar of donation money and walking out, according to a Boise Police news release.
Officials estimate there was at least $800 in the donation jar, the release added. The money was being raised for a local charity.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-Cops.