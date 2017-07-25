Boise Police looking for burglary suspect

BOISE - Boise Police are investigating a burglary on the Boise Bench that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say a business near the intersection of Douglas Street and Orchard Street was burglarized around 2:00 a.m.

Evidence indicates a man broke a window to get into the business, and later fled with stolen property.

The man is described as an older white male, wearing reading glasses, a light colored button up shirt, a baseball hat and a head lamp at the time of the alleged burglary.

Anyone who recognized the man in these images or knows anything about this crime is urged to contact Boise Police or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS.