Boise Police investigating string of unlocked gym locker thefts

BOISE, ID - Boise Police are investigating several cases where credit cards -- stolen from unlocked gym lockers -- were used to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards.

“It appears the suspects are targeting unlocked lockers, stealing wallets, cash and credit cards, then using the credit cards at local businesses,” said a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers have been working nine similar theft reports since January 1st. “The thefts have been reported at multiple gyms,” the release stated. Officers are urging people, especially those using local gyms, to lock up their belongings and be on the lookout for suspicious behavior.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are warning people to lock and secure their gym lockers. If you don’t have a lock, check with your gym management -– as many gyms have locks they will loan you.

Officials also point out criminals will target gym parking lots, because patrons leave their purses, wallets, and work bags in their vehicles. So they are urging people to lock their vehicles and keep items out of view, securing them in the trunk or taking them into the gym.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men in photos taken by surveillance cameras to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 208-343-COPS (2677), leaving a web tip at 343COPS.com or by using the Boise Police Department’s free app, P3! You can get the app on ITunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar.

You can remain anonymous and you can earn a reward of up to $ 1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.

