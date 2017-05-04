Boise Police investigating home invasion involving hatchet and a gun

Boise Police are investigating a home invasion that took place Wednesday evening on Foothill Drive which is near Collister and Hill Road in Boise.

Police said the homeowner returned to their residence to find two people inside the home, and a violent struggle took place involving both a hatchet and a gun.

At one point a woman was found banging on a neighbor's door asking for help.

When officers responded they stopped a vehicle leaving the scene, and said the passenger was bleeding substantially from his head.

Police say the other suspect was also injured with the hatchet. Neither have life-threatening injuries and the homeowner was not injured.

Investigators said it appears the suspects and the homeowners know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.