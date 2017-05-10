Boise Police investigate attempted child enticement at Camel's Back Park

BOISE, ID - Boise Police detectives are investigating an attempted child enticement and battery which reportedly occurred in the Boise foothills on the afternoon of Saturday, April 22nd.

A sketch of the suspect was released Tuesday. Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify him.

According to a Boise Police Department news release, officers were called after a man reportedly spoke to three juveniles and attempted to entice them into a secluded area on a trail behind Camel’s Back Park.

Reports say the man may have also touched the children against their wishes, which constitutes the crime of battery, the release said.

The man then left the area and possibly got into a car in the nearby parking lot. The juveniles left the park and told an adult they trusted about what had occurred, police said.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

You can leave a web tip at 343COPS.com … use the free P3! App (You can get the app on iTunes or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar) … or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling 208-343-COPS (2677).

You could earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to a felony arrest.