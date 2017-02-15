Boise pastor released from Iran violates restraining order

BOISE, ID - An Idaho pastor who was imprisoned for nearly four years in Iran will have to serve community service for violating a restraining order.

The Idaho Statesman reports Saeed Abedini on Monday pleaded guilty to violation of a restraining order taken out by his estranged wife, Naghmeh. An Ada County Magistrate judge sentenced Abedini to 180 days in jail, but suspended all but five days. He will have to work off those days through community service.

On Tuesday, Abedini declined to comment on the matter.

No details of what happened in the May 26 incident when he violated the order were available in court documents.

Abedini was one of four Americans released in Iran under a negotiated prisoner exchange on Jan. 16, 2016. The U.S. agreed to free seven Iranians as part of the exchange.

(by Associated Press)