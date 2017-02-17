Boise man jailed after fatal rollover

BOISE, ID - A Boise man who police say was responsible for a vehicle rollover that killed two people in 2015 has been booked into the Ada County Jail.

According to an Idaho State Police collision report, John Bisengimana, now 37, faces at least one vehicular manslaughter charge in a rollover that happened about 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 8th, 2015, southeast of Burley.

The investigating ISP trooper stated in the report that Bisengimana was driving a 2005 black Nissan Xterra eastbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 254 in Cassia County when the vehicle “ran off the road on the left shoulder, came back onto the roadway, ran off the left shoulder (again) and went into a broadside skid ... (the Xterra then) rolled multiple times and came to rest facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel.”

The report says two passengers in the vehicle died at the scene. Rose Uwimana of Boise was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, the report said. The other passenger, Kabura Meliki, also of Boise, was pulled from the vehicle. CPR was started, according to the report, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Bisengimana and a third passenger were both transported to an area hospital.

Bisengimana was booked into the Ada County Jail at 9 a.m. Friday.

No further information was available.