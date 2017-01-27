Boise man found guilty of 2nd degree murder could face a life sentance

A Boise man has been found guilty of 2nd degree murder and could face a life sentence for the crime. An Ada County jury found Joshua James Alberts guilty for the February 20, 2016, murder of Joshua Warren. Alberts gun downed Warren in the parking lot of the Whispering Pines Apartments in Boise near Cole and Ustick.

during the trial, the jury heard evidence Alberts shot and killed Joshua Warren as Warren sat unarmed in the driver’s seat of his car with his seatbelt still fastened.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, March 27, at 9:00 a.m.