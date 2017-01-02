Boise man charged with rape, grand theft

BOISE, ID - A Boise man is in the Ada County Jail, after police say he forced a woman into a sexual act.

About 7:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a welfare check on Vista Avenue in Boise.

When they arrived, they found a woman in need of medical care, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Paramedics transported the woman to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

After an investigation, police identified a suspect as Christopher James Harvey, 22, of Boise.

Investigators say Harvey battered the victim in Nampa before driving her to Boise where he forced her into a sexual act, the release stated.

“The victim was able to get away and call police while the suspect was in a convenience store. The suspect fled and stole a vehicle on Lemhi Street. Around 9:30 a.m., the stolen vehicle was found stuck in a snow bank near Boise and Protest,” according to the release.

Officers were able to locate Harvey walking on Federal Way near Protest Avenue. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a substance that tested presumptive positive for marijuana and a blue metal smoking device, the release said.

He was then booked into the Ada County Jail. He faces felony charges of rape and grand theft; and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia, and theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.

Harvey is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.