Boise lawmaker's resolution honoring Idaho immigrants, refugees gets pushback

BOISE, ID - An Idaho Democratic lawmaker's resolution honoring immigrants and refugees faced opposition from a legislative panel -- after Republican members questioned the timeliness of such praise.

Rep. Hy Kloc, of Boise, says his resolution introduced Thursday is intended to recognize the ongoing contributions of immigrants and refugees in Idaho.

Kloc, who was born in a refugee camp in Germany and whose parents were Holocaust survivors, said he came to the United States as a refugee in 1949. Last year, he backed a resolution honoring the 130th anniversary of the Statue of Liberty.

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce the resolution, but several members said they wanted to make sure the resolution was honoring legal immigrants -- while others asked questions about the refugee vetting process.

Kloc's resolution must now pass a legislative hearing.

