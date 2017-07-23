Boise International Rescue Committee working to stop refugee drownings

BOISE, Idaho - After 15-year-old Diedonne Eca died at Quinn's Pond in Boise, the International Rescue Committee received donations of life jackets. Since many refugees aren't experienced swimmers, the organization is now working to provide swimming lessons to the Treasure Valley's newest residents.

While organizations like the YMCA do offer swim classes, the .I.R.C. feels not all refugees are taking advantage of the opportunities.

“Many refugee apartment complexes have pools, we’re going to work to get those swimming lessons at the refugee complex pools," said Julianne Donnelly tzul the Executive Director of the International Rescue Committee in Boise. "We are going to strengthen our initial orientation about water dangers and in each of those efforts, we are also going to be increasing the life jackets that we give out to kids as a regular matter.”

While the new program is in its early stages of development, Tzul says they are looking for volunteers and donations. To help, click here.