Boise immigration rally aims to promote love

BOISE, ID - Rosa Corona says she received hate-filled emails and Facebook messages for organizing an immigration rally in Downtown Boise.

Despite those messages, Corona says the point of Monday's rally was to promote love and honor the contributions of immigrants in America.

"I wanted to focus on love, because love tends to get you so much further than hate," she said.

Protests occurred across the country in the name of immigrant rights on Monday. Corona says she took it upon herself to organize the rally after she couldn't find a local event.