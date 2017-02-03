Boise Homeless maintain Cooper Square

BOISE, Idaho - By the time Six on Your Side arrived, Michelle Sass's all volunteer homeless crew had cleared about 4 loads of clothes, bottles, needles and more from Cooper Square.
"Yeah, it was full, and we're still not done," says Sass about Cooper Square. "There's still stuff everywhere and we have a lot to do, but we're gonna get it done," she says, chipping away at inches thick ice on the sidewalk.
Trapped within layers of ice from this winter's snow: socks, a blanket, bottles, and more.
"We were coming to check in," said Matt McConkey, "and we saw a huge syringe just layin' on the corner over there, and that was the last straw. and we decided to get it cleaned up and she just took the ball and got it rolling."