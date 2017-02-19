Boise firefighters shave heads for good cause

NAMPA - Boise firefighters are braving the shears this weekend, shaving their heads in support of one of their own.

A firefighter's young son was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. So the men are stepping up and banding together to raise money and awareness.

This group of firefighters says they are all part of one big family and when one of them is in need, they're always willing to help.

"Max right now is currently battling what were all fighting for"

"Mighty" Max Jones may be one the youngest members of this family. The 8-year-old son of a Boise firefighter was diagnosed with leukemia the day before Christmas eve.

"When this got brought up to me that they wanted to do something for Max, it started out as they want to do work out and from there as a firefighter do it just snowballed," said Paul Jones, Max's dad.

And working out they did... Doing cross fit to conquer and find a cure. Teams of first responders made their muscles burn all to help raise money and while somewhere shedding pounds.

Firefighters from Nampa and Boise shaved their heads, all for Mighty Max.

"This is awesome, he's Mighty Max and we're here to support him "

But those now bald firefighters aren't done yet, soon they'll be headed to Seattle to climb the stairs of the second tallest building West of the Mississippi, all to raise money for leukemia and lymphoma society.

"We have all these people out here supporting us today and getting behind me and helping us raise money, and more importantly raise awareness of what's going on and see what we can do to help not just max but other people in our community that are struggling with this disease."

Organizers say they raised a total of five thousand dollars today.

Some of the money will go to the jones family to help cover medical bills, while the rest will go to leukemia and lymphoma society.

