Boise District BLM has "eye on the sky" for lightning caused fires

BOISE, ID - Multiple fires continue burning around the state. With thunderstorms in the forecast through Wednesday, the Boise District Bureau of Land Management is on high alert for lightning-caused fires.

The Boise District BLM reports out of a total 62 fires within their protection area this year, 39 were human-caused and 23 were lightning-caused.

In 2016, a total of 71 fires burned more than 13,000 acres in the fire protection area. This year, so far, fires have burned more than 22,000 acres.

"Don't become complacent," Boise District BLM Fire Information Officer Brandon Hampton said. "We haven't had a large fire occurrence this year and that doesn't mean it's not going to happen, it's just when is it going to happen. We still are forecast for lightning, and we want to remind people to be careful if they are out recreating in the public lands."