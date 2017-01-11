Boise County officials close highway due to avalanches

BOISE COUNTY, ID - The Banks-Lowman Road in Boise County has been closed by avalanches between Banks and the Middle Fork Road near Crouch. The Sheriff and County Road Department are evaluating the threat of repeated avalanches at this time.

“Re-opening will depend on changes in weather conditions,” said Boise County Emergency Management Coordinator John Roberts.



Also, Highway 21 has been closed by the Idaho Transportation Department from Granite Creek Road (7 miles north of Idaho City) to Lowman because of avalanche danger, Roberts said.

