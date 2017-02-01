Boise City Council passes a welcoming refugee resolution

The Boise City Council unanimously endorsing a resolution stating that the City of Boise welcomes refugees from around the world

The 5-0 vote declares “that the City of Boise is committed to being a Welcoming City and creating a community where all of our residents feel welcomed, safe, and able to fully participate in, and contribute to, our city’s economic and social life.”

“Our city is known as a leader for welcoming all people. We have a responsibility to welcome, speak up for, and stand with all of our residents regardless of where they are from,” said Council President Pro Tem Lauren McLean. “Boise is a special place and that is because we strive to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to share their unique contributions within our community.”

“We have been working hard to make Boise the most livable city in the country,” said City Council President Elaine Clegg. “We want our residents and visitors alike to know that these are our values and encourage them to join us in demonstrating how we as a community can put those values into practice.”

“We find ourselves in times when, unfortunately, we must underline our commitment to fairness, rule of law, compassion and human decency,” said Mayor David Bieter of the resolution. “My applause to the members of the city council for affirming our city’s commitment to those principles”

The resolution does not appear to have any binding text, however 6 On Your Side reached out to Mike Journee who is the Communications Director for the City of Boise and Mayor Dave Bieter. We asked if this was a step to turn Boise into a sanctuary city. “No plans for declaring as sanctuary city,” Said Journee.

We also asked if the pending legislation in the statehouse passes and all Idaho cities and towns are barred from becoming sanctuary cities, would the Boise Police Department work with federal immigration authorities

“Boise PD has made a lot of effort to build a community policing culture based on building relationships with the variety of groups and cultures that call Boise home. Community policing is a proven and data driven method. A recent federal executive order and legislation being considered in Idaho would likely hurt those relationships and be a huge setback for the progress our officers have made on that front,” Said Journee.