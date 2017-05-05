Boise CEO under fire for "black cousin" remarks at University of Idaho commencement

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 49°
COURTESY: University of Idaho
BOISE, ID - A Boise businesswoman says she meant no offense during a commencement address that has sparked criticism from attendees.
Meg Carlson, president and CEO of Prosperity Organic Foods, has come under scrutiny while talking about accepting a job inside a smaller division of a company known as the "black cousin."
Carlson made the remarks Wednesday as the commencement speaker at a University of Idaho Boise graduation ceremony. Carlson is a graduate of the university.
She told The Associated Press the comment was not intended to be a racial slur.
Bruce Hansen, who attended the event and has three adopted black children, described the remarks as shocking.
A university official said Friday that a statement would be released later that day.
(by Associated Press)