Boise CEO under fire for "black cousin" remarks at University of Idaho commencement

Steve Bertel
3:04 PM, May 5, 2017

COURTESY: University of Idaho

BOISE, ID - A Boise businesswoman says she meant no offense during a commencement address that has sparked criticism from attendees.

Meg Carlson, president and CEO of Prosperity Organic Foods, has come under scrutiny while talking about accepting a job inside a smaller division of a company known as the "black cousin."

Carlson made the remarks Wednesday as the commencement speaker at a University of Idaho Boise graduation ceremony. Carlson is a graduate of the university.

She told The Associated Press the comment was not intended to be a racial slur.

Bruce Hansen, who attended the event and has three adopted black children, described the remarks as shocking.

A university official said Friday that a statement would be released later that day.

(by Associated Press)

