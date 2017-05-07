Boise Boys house restoration show set to air on HGTV

Light Rain / Windy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
Two Treasure Valley Men dedicated to renovating run-down homes will put Boise in the national spotlight this month with a pilot episode airing on HGTV.
The show is called "Boise Boys" and will highlight the renovation adventures of Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson as they spent two months renovating a home on the Boise bench this past winter.
The whole filming process was completely unexpected, but the two say they're grateful to share with the world the work they love.
The episode is set to air on HGTV May 21st, at 11 a.m.