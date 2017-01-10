BOISE, ID - UPDATE:

Bogus Basin officials announced Tuesday that the recreational area north of Boise is closing for the remainder of the day due to a power outage.

Guests who have purchased a day lift ticket will be offered a "weather check" to ski on another day, said Susan Saad, the resort's community relations director.

Idaho Power crews are still working to restore power to the area, even navigating the snowy terrain with a SnowCat. "We don't have a restoration time yet," said Idaho Power spokesman Brad Bowland. "But hopefully, we can get the resort back up and running full speed on Wednesday."

ORIGINAL POST:

The good news: deep snow has made for excellent skiing conditions at the Bogus Basin ski resort, just outside Boise, with seven new inches of snow falling overnight.

The bad news: a power outage has left skiers in the dark.

Idaho Power crews are on the scene, trying to restore power as quickly as possible.

Meantime, Bogus Basin managers have utilized emergency generators to get skiers safely off the ski lifts.

About 1,000 skiers were on the mountain Tuesday morning, according to Bogus Basin Community Relations spokeswoman Susan Saad.

Officials do not yet know what caused the outage or when crews may get the power restored.

“We will replace tickets for anyone who has purchased a day ticket,” Saad stated.

Idaho Power says 74 customers in the Bogus Basin area of Boise County are without power. The outage was first reported about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

