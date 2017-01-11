Bogus Basin experiences power outage ... again

BOISE, ID - For the second day in a row, the Bogus Basin Recreational Area north of Boise has experienced a major power outage.

Power went out at the resort Tuesday, due to heavy snow on nearby power lines.

Power was completely restored to the area late Tuesday, and Bogus officials sent out a news release stating the resort would be fully operational Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Now, a second power outage has left the resort –- and skiers -– once again the dark.“We have expressed our concern to Idaho Power,” stated Susan Saad, Bogus Basin’s Director of Community Relations.

Power crews are attempting to determine the cause and get power restored as soon as possible.

Saad added, “We were able to use our auxiliary power source, and get everyone off the chair lifts safely.”

Should the resort be forced to close again –- as it did Tuesday, skiers with day passes will be given a “weather check” to able to ski another day, Saad said.