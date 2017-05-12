Blaine County man killed in basement flood waters

Light Rain
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 11:10 a.m. deputies were dispatched to 85 Eagle Creek Road, north of Ketchum, Idaho.
According to Blaine County, a 911 call reported hearing a male calling for help in the flooded basement of a residence.
When deputies and a rescue team went into the basement they found 54 year old, Ketchum resident, Mike J. Wirthin unconscious in approximately 6 feet of water.
Paramedics performed CPR and the victim was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The cause of death is still undetermined at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.