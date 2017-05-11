Blaine County expands flood evacuation orders

KETCHUM, ID - Officials in central Idaho have expanded a flood evacuation order to include about two dozen homes near the resort town of Ketchum.

Blaine County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Holly Carter said the homes are all in a narrow canyon west of town that runs along Warm Springs Creek. Cater says rapid spring runoff and the swollen creek waters have made it impossible to keep the road maintained enough for emergency vehicles to reliably reach the homes.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for about six homes earlier this week. The expanded evacuation order now includes roughly 24 homes along the route.

Carter said deputies were going door to door Thursday afternoon to ask the residents to leave. A small cold front expected later this week could slow the snow melt and bring some temporary relief, but flooding is expected to be a problem throughout the end of spring as higher temperatures melt large amounts of snow in the mountain region.

