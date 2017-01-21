BOISE, Idaho - Today, January 20, 2017, the Senior Government class at Bishop Kelly High School watched the inauguration of America's 45th President Donald Trump.

It marked the end of a long and tense election cycle for teachers and students alike.

"We go at it pretty hard and real," said Jared Vreeland, a Social Studies teacher at Bishop Kelly High School. "We just kind of respect boundaries and opinions and they're still forming them... so we just try to focus on that."

Emma Bloom is a Senior this year who voted in her first US Presidential Election ever in November 2016. She cast her ballot for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"It's kind of nerve wracking to have someone who doesn't have experience in office," said Bloom.

Senior Bryce Whited says he originally had cast his vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

"I judge more by character than their policies," said Whited.

Both said they were curious to see how President Trump would handle the office.