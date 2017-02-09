Bill would lower supermajority requirement for Idaho bonds

BOISE, ID - The threshold for approving municipality and school bonds would be lowered slightly under a new proposal recently introduced in the Idaho Statehouse.

Currently, the Idaho Constitution requires a two-thirds voter approval to pass a bond measure. For years, local government officials have said that requirement is too high and prevents critical projects from moving forward.

Schools in particular rely on bonds to help cover costs when state funding is not enough.

House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding says this requirement in the Idaho Constitution is antiquated and that the threshold should be reduced to 60 percent.

The House Local Government Committee approved Erpelding's bill on Wednesday.

Constitutional amendments must pass with a two-thirds majority in both bodies and then win a simple majority in a statewide vote come November.

(By Associated Press)