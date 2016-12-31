Beware of taxi zones in downtown Boise

BOISE - Parking in downtown Boise just got a little bit trickier on the weekends.

There are a couple of sections that are now dedicated to taxi parking only. It goes into effect on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Even though signs are posted, some people are still learning the hard way. However, the warning stage is over and vehicles are being towed at the owners' expense.

Restaurant employees in the area are trying to help their customers out by giving them a heads up.

"The key, especially if you work in downtown Boise or are planning on spending some time in downtown Boise, is just walk a few blocks because parking will be crazy the next couple of nights," says Marty Zahn, the bar manager at Old Chicago Pizza on West Idaho Street.

The new taxi zones in downtown Boise are along Idaho Street between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street, as well as Capitol Boulevard intersections near 6th and Main Streets.

Otherwise, parking is free on nights and weekends.