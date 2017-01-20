Bergdahl lawyers: Trump's criticism prevents fair trial

U.S. Army Forces Command announced Monday that Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's trial on charges of desertion and endangering troops will be referred to a general court-martial. Bergdahl left his outpost in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009, and was captured by the Taliban. Throughout his  nearly five years in captivity , troops were forced to abandon their original missions to search for him. (Video via  ABC ) Bergdahl was released after President Obama traded him for five Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo Bay in 2014. Back in March, the Army charged Bergdahl with one count of desertion — punishable by five years in prison — and one count of endangering the troops sent to search for him. The latter charge comes with a maximum of a life sentence. But recently, the Army lawyer who presided over a preliminary hearing in his case recommended that Bergdahl  neither face jail time nor a punitive discharge . The decision came after hearing testimony that he was not a Taliban sympathizer and no troops died specifically while searching for him. (Video via  CNN  and  The Guardian ) As of now, the date of an arraignment hearing in the court-martial case hasn't been set. This video includes images from Getty Images.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Lawyers for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl are arguing their client can't get a fair trial because of scathing criticism by President Donald Trump.

Defense lawyers said in a motion Friday that Trump's public comments calling Bergdahl a traitor will prevent him from getting a fair trial. They say Trump violated Bergdahl's due process rights with repeated negative comments on the campaign trail.

Bergdahl faces charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was held captive by the Taliban and its allies for five years.

Bergdahl, who is from Idaho, is scheduled to go to trial in April on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, which charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

 

