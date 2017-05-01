BBB: Move into your new home safely with National Moving Month tips

As we enter the busy summer moving months, May is known as National Moving Month. More families choose to move to new homes in the summer than any other time of the year. If you are moving soon, Better Business Bureau shares a few tips to help.

"I’ve moved and helped move family and friends several times in the past few years, and it can be quite the ordeal. We choose to mostly move ourselves, and if you do, make sure you factor in the time and cost associated with packing and packing supplies," BBB's Emily Valla said.

"If you choose to hire movers, as always, start with research. Ask family and friends for honest recommendations and check ratings and reviews with BBB," Valla continued.

Valla warns, consumers who hire an illegal company usually have little or no recourse if their belongings are damaged, lost or stolen. BBB accredited businesses are required to be up-to-date with all their licensing.

Once you've chosen a company to work with, request an in-home estimate.

"Most moving companies will offer this free. Be sure to be very specific about everything you want moved. Don’t forget to include the barbeque grill in the backyard or the storage items in the basement. The estimate should be in writing and it should include details of all of the charges. Make sure you get a copy of the written estimate. Shop around, we recommend 3 estimates, so you can compare costs," Valla said.

When you are ready to sign the contract, ask questions and get everything in writing.

"A lot of moving contracts contain complicated legal language. Don’t sign anything if you are uncertain about it. Make sure to ask questions about the insured value of your belongings and any fees or surcharges not included in the estimate," Valla said.