BBB: Beware of W-2 form scams during tax season

Better Business Bureau warns of a widespread phishing email this tax season. It's known as the W-2 form scam. BBB's Emily Valla says scammers first use spoofing techniques to disguise an email and make it appear it's from senior-level management. The email goes to an employee in human resources or payroll, and asks them to email a list of all employees and their W-2s.

"If the employee falls for the scam, the scammer will receive everyone's personal information. Name, address, pay and your Social Security number. A recipe for identity theft," Valla said.

Valla says the IRS also sent out a warning about the scam this week.

"Last year, it specifically targeted businesses. This year, the IRS says the scam is hitting school districts, chain restaurants, staffing agencies, nonprofits and tribal organizations. In some versions, the scammers are trying to piggy back the request for information with a wire transfer scheme," Valla said.

BBB says managers and employees can protect themselves from this scam by:

Have a conversation with your office to clarify policy about emailing personal information. If someone asks for that sensitive information, verify with the person, offline, that the request is accurate.