Bags for sand at Garden City Public Library

GARDEN CITY - The sunny weather is only adding to the potential problem of flooding in the Treasure Valley.

Of course, the melting snowpack will send even more water downstream.

Parts of Garden City near Adams Street were practically afloat just days ago but officials say many residents were prepared with sandbags.

"Sandbag kits" are available at the Garden City Public Library next to city hall during regular hours of operation.

Among the tips provided when you pick up the bundle, you're advised to wear protective equipment when you head over to Expo Idaho to dig in with your shovel.

"Plus, they get really heavy, really quickly. Sand is really dense, so they can weigh easily 30 pounds or more," says Vanessa Fisher, the public services manager at the Garden City Public Library. "So, you have to keep that in mind because you have to move them and haul them."

Bundles of 25 bags are being handed out to get you started, just be sure to bring proof of Garden City residency with you.