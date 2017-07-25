Stock up on kids' jeans for just $8 at Target this week

The countdown is officially on — the kids will be back in school before you know it.

Whether you're silently cheering or anxiously awaiting the day you have to wave goodbye to your child as he gets on the bus, it's time to get super serious about back-to-school shopping.

We've been keeping an eye out for all the best back-to-school deals and here's a good one: Target is having a big sale on Cat & Jack clothing this week.

This means you can score graphic t-shirts for just $4, leggings for $6 and jeans for $8.

Best of all? The graphic t-shirts are so cute! Your kids definitely won't be able to tell you scored a good deal on them.

Target doesn't say how long this sale will last, or whether it's going on in stores, too.

We found this deal online and should point out that you can get free shipping when you spend $35.

Some items say "Free Order Pickup" at the bottom, which means the item is available for pickup at the store near you (make sure you have the closest store selected!).

Here are some of the cute t-shirts, leggings and jeans up for grabs at Target this week.

Graphic Tees For Boys And Girls

Sloth Slow James Shirt For Boys — $4

Emojis Shirt For Girls — $4

Leggings Marked Down

Girls' Pencil Leggings — $6

Jeans On Sale

Relaxed Straight Jeans For Boys — $8