Audit planned on past sales of Idaho endowment lands

Flood Warning issued February 21 at 11:23PM MST expiring February 22 at 11:11PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 22 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 23 at 9:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:30AM MST expiring February 23 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Elko
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 3:09AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 23 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 22 at 2:54AM MST expiring February 22 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
LEWISTON, ID - The director of the Idaho Department of Lands says he'll hire an independent auditor to review the agency's records involving decades-old sales of state lands that two environmental groups say violated Idaho's Constitution.
Tom Schultz told the Lewiston Tribune that he'll advise the Idaho Land Board on the findings.
The Wilderness Society and Idaho Conservation League, using information obtained through a public records request, say the state may have illegally sold about 200,000 acres of state land -- because the sales violated limits set in the Idaho Constitution.
The most recent of the sales occurred in 1987.
The environmental groups say the sales call into question claims by some lawmakers that states wouldn't sell off federal public lands if they were turned over to states.