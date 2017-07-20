Arrest made in Ammon homicide

AMMON, ID - Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a recent homicide in the eastern Idaho town of Ammon.

Detectives were able to locate and arrest Jameion K. Hernandez, 20, of Ammon, Wednesday.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday night.

The body of Lisa Stukey was found inside her home July 2nd.



Anyone with information about this case, Lisa Stukey, or Jameion Hernandez, is asked to contact Bonneville County Sheriff’s Detectives through dispatch at 208-529-1200. Or you can report information anonymously through Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983 or online at www.ifcrime.org.

