"Armed and dangerous" men sought in connection with Latah County homicide

LATAH COUNTY, ID - The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two me in connection with a homicide that took place Monday, July 17th in rural Latah County.

Details of the homicide -– and how investigators believe the two are connected to it -- were not released.

The two are identified as Matthew McKetta and Keagan Tennant. “Both are believed to be armed and dangerous, and may be driving a white 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Idaho license: IBX 8758,” said Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brannon Jordan.

The public is warned not to approach either one, and to call 9-1-1 if you spot them.

Or, if you have information relating to either of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at 208-882-2216.