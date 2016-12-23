Light fog
apartment fire in Caldwell kills a small pet and leaves 7-people homeless.
CALDWELL, Idaho - An apartment fire in Caldwell kills a small pet and leaves 7-people homeless. It happened at 5:30 Thursday evening at home on Saint Joe Lane.
Units from Nampa, Parma and Middletown helped fight the fire, It took them 15 minutes to get it under control.
Firefighters say it was a home divided up into 3 separate units. One of the units was heavily damaged. Volunteer groups are working to help the victims find a place to stay.