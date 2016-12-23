Apartment fire in Caldwell kills a small pet and leaves 7-people homeless

Michael Sevren
10:37 PM, Dec 22, 2016

apartment fire in Caldwell kills a small pet and leaves 7-people homeless.

KIVI

CALDWELL, Idaho - An apartment fire in Caldwell kills a small pet and leaves 7-people homeless. It happened at 5:30 Thursday evening at home on Saint Joe Lane.

Units from Nampa,  Parma and Middletown helped fight the fire, It took them 15 minutes to get it under control.  

Firefighters say it was a home divided up into 3 separate units. One of the units was heavily damaged. Volunteer groups are working to help the victims find a place to stay.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top