American Red Cross needs blood donations

Snowstorms and severe weather this winter have affected just about everything in the Treasure Valley. That includes regular blood donations to the American Red Cross.

Weather and hectic holiday schedules have resulted in about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what were needed.

In the Treasure Valley alone, more than a dozen blood drives were called off due to the weather. Across the state, about 1,000 blood drives were canceled.

The Red Cross says, everyday they need to collect about 250 pints of blood to meet the needs of their 50 some hospitals. They say only about eight percent of the nation donates blood. They are asking folks who are able to make a donation appointment now to help save lives.

"It's a very simple and very rewarding experience to give your own life giving blood so that somebody else might live," said Debi Mahler, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says this has been a very challenging time for them and they are asking people who have never donated before, to consider donating.

They are extending their hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.

You can find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free blood donor app, visiting http://www.redcrossblood.org/ or by calling 1-800-red-cross.