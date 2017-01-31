American Heart Association encourages everyone to learn CPR

TREASURE VALLEY - Go Red For Women raises money for educational programs to increase women's awareness and for research about cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one killers of women causing one in three deaths a year. Gor red for women week is meant to bring awareness to the fact that cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds but 80 percent of heart and stroke incidents can be prevented with education.

The week kicked off Monday with free hands only CPR trainings. The American Heart Associations says the hands only method is just as effective.

"It is just as effective, two steps where you press and really want to get about two inches deep and just go to the beat of staying alive, if you sing that and you can do the compressions accurately without the breaths, you will still save a person's life," said Julie O'Meara, American Heart Association, Idaho.

The American Heart Association says 70 percent of the time someone has a heart attack, it is outside of the hospital, so it is critical for them to get CPR before EMS arrives.

There will be events going on all week for Go Red For Women. Friday is national wear red day to help spread the message that heart disease is the biggest health threat for women.